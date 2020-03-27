Trump Toohey: Say That Shoe: This Shoe Comes From The Italian Word For ‘Dagger'

1. Sad news broke yesterday as Harlem Globetrotter legend Fred “Curly” Neal passed away at the age of 77 years old. The Harlem Globetrotters play which sport?

Basketball

2. As postponements and delay are continued to be announced due to the CORONAVIRUS, it was announced yesterday that the Indy 500 will be pushed back from its May 24th date, to August 23rd. The Indy 500 take place in which U.S. state? Indiana? Ohio? Florida?

Indiana

3. Ariana Grande has been helping her fans during the CORONAVIRUS outbreak. She’s sent money to at least 10 fans who have shared their financial troubles on social media. On the Nickelodeon show “Sam and Cat”. Was Ariana Sam? Or Cat?

Cat Valentine

4. Crocs is donating free pairs of shoes to health care workers on the frontlines. Let’s play a round of Say That Shoe! This shoe is thin with a tapered heel and it’s name comes from the italian word ‘dagger’. Can you say that shoe?

Stiletto

5. Walgreens is introducing drive-thru shopping. What was the name of the founder of Walgreens? Sir Richard Walgreens, Charles Rudolph Walgreens, or Wally R. Greens?

Charles Rudolph Walgreens



