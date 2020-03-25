Trump Toohey: What Are The Colors of the Five Olympic Rings?

1. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame had rescheduled the 2020 Induction Ceremony. It will now be held in Cleveland on November 7th at 8pm. Where will the ceremony take place? The Huntington Convention Center? Cleveland Public Auditorium? First Energy Stadium?



Cleveland Public Auditorium

2. The Japanese Olympics have been delayed to next year. Can you name the five colors of the Olympic rings?

Blue, Yellow, Black, Green and Red

3. Binge Bracket 2020 is down to the final two shows. The Office battles This Is Us. Which show has/had been around for more seasons? The Office? This Is Us?

The Office – 9

This Is Us – 4

4. Uh oh. UH OH! Lady Gaga’s New Album has been postponed. It was going to be released on April 10th and is entitled Chromatica. What was the name of her last album, released in 2016?

Joanne

5. Netflix renewed The Circle, Love Is Blind and Marie Kondo. Which one of these is NOT a Netflix reality show? Ultimate Beast Master, Sugar Rush or Crushin’ It?

Crushin’ It