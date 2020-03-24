Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 3/24/2020

1. Today is the Great American Take Out which encourages all of us to order take out from area restaurants. All we need you to do is name any restaurant in the area.



Lots of Options

2. Giant Eagle is changing things up due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be installing plexiglass dividers, installing floor indicators and asking guests not to use reusable bags. Giant Eagle rebranded some of its stores as _______ in an attempt to attract upscale shoppers.

Market District

3. The Cleveland Museum of Art has launched a video series which will cover art programs and exhibitions. What’s the name of the artist who spent five decades designing the covers of The Saturday Evening Post?

Norman Rockwell

4. The iconic movie Pretty Woman turns THIRTY years old. What does Vivian say to the shop assistant in the movie? Large mistake. Big mistake. Giant mistake.

Big mistake ​

5. Amazon has confirmed that it is stepping in by making some of the kids' shows on its Prime Video streaming service free during the coronavirus pandemic. One example of the programming available is an Amazon Original “Pete the Cat” which is based on the New York Times #1 best-selling children's books by THIS author.

James Dean