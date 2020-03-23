Trump Toohey: Name The 1983 Duet Between Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton That Was Written By The Bee Gees

1. It became official on Friday, Tom Brady is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. That’s so odd to say as he had played for this team for 20 years.



New England Patriots

2. Binge Bracket 2020 is in full force and you can find it on the Jen and Tim Show page at star102cleveland.com. One battle going on now is “The Office” taking on “How to Get Away with Murder”. Which one of those shows starred Steve Carell?

The Office

3. For the first time in almost 30 years the box office is closed as nearly 5,000 theaters close their doors temporarily across the country due to coronavirus. The last time we had a similar lull at the box office, THIS Tom Hanks/Denzel Washington film was on top.

Philadephia

4. The upcoming summer Tokyo Olympics might be postponed! Where did the 2016 Summer Olympics take place? London, Rio or Beijing?

Rio – 2016 (London 2012, Beijing 2008)

5. Kenny Rogers passed away over the weekend at the age of 81. What’s the name of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s 1983 duet that was written by the Bee Gees?

Islands in the Stream