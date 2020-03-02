Trump Toohey: How Many Years Was Dorothy From The Golden Girls Married To Stan: 35, 37 or 38 Years

1. The McDonalds app is offering free McMuffins till 10:30am today with participating locations. The McMuffin is based on what traditionally American breakfast dish which includes a name in its title?



Eggs Benedict ​

2. Uh Oh. Uh Oh!! Judge Judy is expected to announce today that "Judge Judy" is ending after 25 seasons. Judge Judy tackles actual, small claims cases in which damages of no more than ____ dollars can be awarded. Is that amount; $1,000? $5000? $10,000?



$5,000



3. Calling all Wendy’s fans. The fast food chain is jumping into the breakfast business by serving up a new morning menu nationwide starting today. What was the name of the founder of Wendy’s who passed away in 2002 and he appeared in more than 800 commercial advertisements for the chain from 1989 to 2002?



Dave Thomas

4. The Invisible Man opened up with $29 million dollars at the domestic box office. What’s the name of the Fantastic Four member who can become invisible?

Susan Storm

5. This week we have tickets to Golden Girls, A Puppet Parody Show up for grabs during Trump Toohey. How many years was Dorothy married to Stan? 35, 37 or 38?

38