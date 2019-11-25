Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Justin Timberlake's Son?

1. This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade's iconic balloons may be grounded due to weather. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in which major U.S. city?



New York City

2. The Browns got an interception yesterday - which means everyone gets a free small curly fry at Arby’s. Curly fries are one item on the side dish menu at Arbys. Can you name another item on their side dish menu?

Loaded Curly Fries Mozzarella Sticks

Jalapeno Bites Onion Rings

Potato Cakes Chopped Side Salad

3. The AMAs happened last night. The American Music Award can be best described as what shape? Cylinder, Pyramid or Trapezoid?

Pyramid

4. Frozen 2 opens at #1 at the weekend box office with $127 million dollars this weekend while “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” opened up at #3 with 13.5 million. What’s the name of the show that proceeded Mister Rogers Neighborhood, hosted by the son of Mom and Dad Tiger?

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

5. Uh Oh. Uh Oh! Justin Timberlake has been at the center of a little drama this weekend. A publication published pictures of the singer looking a little cozy with actress Alisha Wainright. That is not good news as Justin is married to Jessica Biel. They even have a child together with what first name?

Silas Randall Timberlake