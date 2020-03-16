Trump Toohey: Finish The Lyric From "U Can't Touch This": Oh My _____

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 3/16/2020

March 16, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closed to the public beginning today.   The closure runs through March 27th.  The Pro Football Hall of Fame is located in which NE Ohio City?  Canton?  Akron?  Cleveland? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


           Canton
2.     Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are sharing their quarantine playlist while they       are in isolation.  Oh ya, MC Hammer “U Can’t Touch this” is on their playlist.  Finish the lyric from that song:   Music hits me so hard
(That it) makes me say "Oh, my ____ 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lord

3.     NBCUniversal is halting all production on its television shows amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.  Which one of these shows is NOT on NBC?  This Is Us? The Masked Singer?  Good Girls? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Masked Singer - FOX

4.     Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day. Where was the first St. Patrick’s Day Held? Boston, New York City or Chicago?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Boston​

5.     All Ohio Bars and Restaurants will be closed except for take-out and delivery. WHAT YEAR was the drive-thru created? 1935, 1947 or 1959?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1947 - Red’s Giant Hamburg in Springfield, Missouri

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
What Should We Do With Our Kids Today - 3.16.20 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Linda Carney From The St. Patrick's Day Committee WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards from UH Rainbow Gives An Updated Interview On Coronavirus WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - March 6th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Dr. Edwards, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist At UH Rainbow About Coronavirus WDOKFM: On-Demand
Believe in Ohio Continues to Create a “Culture of Innovation” in Ohio High Schools WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes