Trump Toohey: Finish The Lyric From "U Can't Touch This": Oh My _____

1. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closed to the public beginning today. The closure runs through March 27th. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is located in which NE Ohio City? Canton? Akron? Cleveland?



Canton

2. Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are sharing their quarantine playlist while they are in isolation. Oh ya, MC Hammer “U Can’t Touch this” is on their playlist. Finish the lyric from that song: Music hits me so hard

(That it) makes me say "Oh, my ____

Lord

3. NBCUniversal is halting all production on its television shows amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. Which one of these shows is NOT on NBC? This Is Us? The Masked Singer? Good Girls?

The Masked Singer - FOX

4. Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day. Where was the first St. Patrick’s Day Held? Boston, New York City or Chicago?

Boston​

5. All Ohio Bars and Restaurants will be closed except for take-out and delivery. WHAT YEAR was the drive-thru created? 1935, 1947 or 1959?

1947 - Red’s Giant Hamburg in Springfield, Missouri