Trump Toohey: What The Name of Bachelor Peter's Mama?

1. The NCAA canceled both its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of the coronavirus. The NCAA tournament is also known as March _______.



Madnesss

2. Kevin Love has pledged $100,000 to the Rocket Mortgage Field house arena and support staff who typically would be called into work games and now have to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak. When Kevin came to Cleveland, he switched his jersey number from 42, to his current number which is what? 0? 5? 11?



0



3. Everything is CANCELLED! Check out what’s closed at star102cleveland.com. Which of these iconic shows was not cancelled? Parks and Recreation, The Office or 30 Rock



The Office

4. Spoiler Alert! Bachelor Peter Weber and Madison Are Over. Peter announced on Instagram that he and Madison have, “mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further.” I’ll bet that makes Pete’s mama happy. What is her name?

Barbara

5. New to Hulu today is Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse. Agatha Christie’s best selling book is about eight people who arrive on an island, each with a personalized invition. What is that book?



And then There Were None