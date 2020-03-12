Trump Toohey: Can You Name One Of Peter Rabbit's Sisters?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 3/12/2020

March 12, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     It’s March 12th, do you know what that means?  It’s National Girl Scout Cookie Day!  Gimmie the name of any girl scout cookie. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Lots of options 
 
2.     Uh oh.  UH OH!  Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have Coronavirus!  Tom Hanks has been nominated 5 times for an Academy Award in the category of “Best Actor”.  Can you name two of the 5 films in which he was nominated? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Big                             Philadelphia
 
Forrest Gump          Saving Private Ryan               Cast Away
 
3.     Due to the Coronavirus, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is being pushed back to an August release date. Can you name one of Peter Rabbit’s three sisters?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Flopsy, Mopsy, Cottontail
 
4.     New movies this weekend include superhero film Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel. What’s the name of Vin Diesel’s character in the Fast and the Furious Franchise? It’s either Dominic, Brian or Leo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dominic Toretto
 
5.     “The Masked Singer.” Was last night and we were introduced to Group C.  Can you name any of the 6 contestants battling in Group C?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Night Angel             Bear                    Astronaut    
 
Rhino                        Swan                  T-Rex

trump toohey

