Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of the 2010 Tron Sequel?

1. Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade will still go on, despite confirmed cases of the illness in the region. Cleveland’s St Patrick’s Day Parade happens where? Downtown? Gordon Square? Independence?



Downtown

2. A prequel to a classic Disney movie is in the works - this time, its Beauty and the Beast. It’ll be centered around Gaston and LeFou as a limited six-episode musical series about the pair's origin story. What is the princess name of Beauty in “Beauty and the Beast”? Belle? Ariel? Anna?

Belle

3. Cedar Point is letting you come to the park for free. It’s happening on Saturday May 2nd and Sunday May 3rd from noon to 6 as part of a “Just for Fun Weekend.” Can you name the only Wing Coaster in the park? By the way, it’s located as soon as you walk into the park.

GateKeeper

4. The trailer for “Jungle Cruise” dropped yesterday. Which “themed land” would one find the ride Jungle Cruise on which the movie is loosely based on? Critter Country, Adventureland or Frontierland?

Adventureland ​

5. Disney+ reportedly scrapped a ‘Tron’ series from John Ridley. What was the name of the 2010 film sequel to the original Tron?

Tron: Legacy