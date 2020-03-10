Trump Toohey: One Republic is "Counting Stars" But Not Counting What?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 3/10/2020

March 10, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Well it’s official.  Coronavirus, has hit Ohio.  The state’s first three confirmed cases of the disease, all in Cuyahoga County, were announced yesterday by the Ohio Department of Health.  One thing we do know, it is NOT from drinking this beer/pale lager which is produced in Mexico and commonly served with a lime wedge. 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Corona     
2.     Uh oh.  UH Oh!  All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has suspended talks with the Cleveland Indians about a new contract so he can focus on the upcoming season.  Francisco Lindor:  Infielder?  Outfielder? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Infielder 

3.     No more live audiences, at least for now.  “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak.  Who’s older?  Pat Sajak?  Or Alex Trebek? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alex Trebek – 79
Pat Sajak - 73

4.     Ireland is canceling St. Patrick's Day festivities. Why is the shamrock historically linked to St. Patrick’s Day?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Represents the christian Trinity

5.     New One Republic music this Friday. In the song “Counting Stars”, they sing in the refrain that they won’t be counting what?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dollars

trump toohey

