Trump Toohey: Who Is King Friday’s Wife?

1. Browns won yesterday defeating the Steelers 21-7. But everyone is talking about Myles Garrett and his smacking the Steelers QB in the head with his own helmet. Myles Garrett: Offense? Or Defense?

Defense

2. New to Netflix today is Klaus, an animated Christmas film. Let’s play a new game called: “Is Tori Spelling In That?” Is Tori Spelling in the movie “A Carol Christmas?” Answer by saying “Yes, Tori Spelling Is In That” or “No, Tori Spelling Is Not In That’.

Yes, Tori Spelling Is In That.

3. Taylor Swift dropped her new song “Beautiful Ghosts” co-written with Andrew Lloyd Webber for the Cats movie. Which of these colors is NOT on Joseph’s amazing technicolor dream-coat in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical? Russet, Carmine, Olive?

Carmine

4. Alicia Keys will be back to host the Grammy Awards again next year. Keys is one of only five women who have hosted the show in its 62-year history. Can you name two, of the other four female hosts?

Queen Latifah in 2005

Rosie O'Donnell in 2000 and 1999

Ellen DeGeneres in 1997 and 1996

Whoopi Goldberg in 1992

5. The movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood opens today - it’s based on a story written about Fred Rogers from Esquire that was written in 1998. On the show Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, specifically in the land of Make Believe, what was the name of King Friday’s wife?

Queen Sara Saturday