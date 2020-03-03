Trump Toohey: Which University is "Inside The Actors Studio" Filmed At?

1. Justin Timberlake started a heated social media debate over Samoas or Thin Mints. Timberlake reveals. “Samoas are my tip-top.” All we need you to do is name any girl scout cookie.



Lots of options

2. A new study finds that Cleveland Drivers are the Third Worst Speeders in the Country! The show “Speeders” aired from 2007-2009 on what channel? TruTv, Spike, or TBS?

TruTv

3. Big announcement from Lady Gaga yesterday. The singer announced that her sixth album, “Chromatica,” will drop April 10th. Her fifth album was entitled “Joanne”. Can you name any of the three singles released from that album?

Perfect Illusion

Million Reasons

Joanne

4. This week we have tickets to the Golden Girls puppet show. On The Golden Girls, Rose adopts ‘Baby’ who happens to be what animal? Cow, pig or goat?

Pig

5. James Lipton, Creator and Host of ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ passed away at the age of 93. Which university is Inside The Actors Studio filmed at? Columbia, NYU or Pace

Pace University