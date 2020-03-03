Trump Toohey: Which University is "Inside The Actors Studio" Filmed At?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 3/03/2020

March 3, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Justin Timberlake started a heated social media debate over Samoas or Thin Mints.  Timberlake reveals. “Samoas are my tip-top.”  All we need you to do is name any girl scout cookie. 

 

 

 

 

 


Lots of options 

2.     A new study finds that Cleveland Drivers are the Third Worst Speeders in the Country! The show “Speeders” aired from 2007-2009 on what channel? TruTv, Spike, or TBS?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TruTv

3.     Big announcement from Lady Gaga yesterday.  The singer announced that her sixth album, “Chromatica,” will drop April 10th.  Her fifth album was entitled “Joanne”.  Can you name any of the three singles released from that album? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Perfect Illusion 
Million Reasons 
Joanne

4.     This week we have tickets to the Golden Girls puppet show. On The Golden Girls, Rose adopts ‘Baby’ who happens to be what animal? Cow, pig or goat?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pig 

5.     James Lipton, Creator and Host of ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ passed away at the age of 93. Which university is Inside The Actors Studio filmed at? Columbia, NYU or Pace

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pace University

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Believe in Ohio Continues to Create a “Culture of Innovation” in Ohio High Schools WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - February 21st 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Share A Vision: The Organization Raising Money to Help Those With Autism Spectrum Take the Trip of a Lifetime. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Signature Health is Offering Free Vaccines for Children. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cupids Undie Run Is This Saturday! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Barry Manilow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes