Trump Toohey: What's The First Color of the NBC Peacock Logo?

1. Dunkin is ready for the holidays - this Wednesday, they’re bringing back their peppermint mocha. What does Dunkin call those little doughnut balls of happiness that are available in a variety of flavors?



Munchkins

2. Olivia Newton-John held an auction over the weekend of over 500 pieces of memorabilia. The black leather outfit she wore in the finale of her hit “Grease” sold for $405,000. Name the character that Olivia played in the film, “Grease”.

Sandy Olsson

3. In positive Cleveland sports news, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor won the second Gold Glove Award of his career yesterday. The Gold Glove award is awarded to players judged to have exhibited superior individual performances in this category. Pitching? Fielding? Work in the local community?

Fielding

4. NBC’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, might be free to watch although will come with commercials. When viewing the NBC peacock logo, what is the first color feather on the far left side? Red? Orange? Yellow?

Yellow



5. Terminator: Dark Fate comes in at #1 at the Weekend Box Office with 29 million. What was the full name of the 2015 Terminator movie?

Terminator Genisys