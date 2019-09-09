Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of The First Brady Bunch Episode

1) The new Joker movie took home the highest honor at the Venice Film Festival. The Joker is known for having what color hair?

Green

2) The BROWNS game was yesterday! Who do we take on next Monday? The Rams? The Steelers? or The Jets?

The Jets

3) White Claw is officially on a national shortage! The producer of White Claw also produces a malt beverage that traditionally is lemon flavored but also comes in watermelon, black cherry and strawberry.

Mike’s Hard Lemonade

4) Tonight is the premiere of A Very Brady Renovation on HGTV. What is the title of the pilot episode of The Brady Bunch? “The Honeymoon”, “The New House” or “Dear Libby”

The Honeymoon

5) It Chapter 2 debuts with 91 million dollars this weekend. Fill In The Blank: The seven main characters in It are called The _____ Club.

Losers