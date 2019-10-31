Trump Toohey: What's The Real Name Of Those Delicious Hard Strawberry Candies?

1. It: Chapter 2 was released just weeks ago and stars a clown with this name.



Pennywise

2. Michael Jackson, The late King of Pop, tops Forbes’ list of the Top Earning Dead Celebrities Of 2019, bringing in $60 million, thanks to his catalog, as well as a Las Vegas show and more. In the video for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, his jacket was primarily these two colors.

Red and Black

3. The Original Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm St movies were arguably two of the scariest horror movies ever released. Which was released first? Friday the 13th? Or Nightmare on Elm St?

Friday the 13th – 1980

Nightmare on Elm St - 1984

4. Today’s a perfect day to read one of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps books which debuted in WHAT YEAR? 1988, 1992 or 1996?

1992

5. Tonight some kids might get those hard strawberry candies wrapped up to look like a strawberry. What is that candy officially called?

Strawberry Bon Bons