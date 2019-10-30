Trump Toohey: What's The Old Name of Cedar Point's Waterpark?

1. Chipotle’s Boo-rito deal is tomorrow: wear a costume and get a burrito, bowl or salad for four bucks. What heat rating does Chipotle’s Roast Chili-Corn Salsa have? Mild, medium or hot?



Medium



2. You can cash in on Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” today! Grab a FREE Doritos Locos Taco from 2 to 6 p.m. A Cheesy Gordita Crunch: Is it a soft taco tucked inside of a hard taco shell? Or a hard taco wrapped in a soft shell?

Hard Taco wrapped in a soft taco with a nice cheese paste

3. “The Voice” aired last night and Taylor Swift added her two cents as the “mega-mentor” for all the teams. Taylor has 10 Grammys wins. Of the four coaches on the show, which one also has 10 grammy wins? Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani?

John Legend - 10

Kelly Clarkson – 3

Gwen Stefani – 3

Blake Shelton – 0



4. Cedar Point is closed for the season - BUT - the Gold Pass continues! They’ve extended the pricing that was supposed to end with Halloweekends. That gold pass also includes the water park, Cedar Point Shores, which was known as this until August of 2016.





Soak City



5. The Game of Thrones Prequel series looks to be in major jeopardy at HBO. In the Games of Thrones, where would one find The Night’s Watch?



The Wall