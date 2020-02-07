Trump Toohey: What's Harley Quinn's Real Name?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 2/7/2020

February 7, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.     The Cleveland Browns announced that ticket prices for next season are going up.  Makes sense as they are coming off a fantastic year on the field, and not much turnover in the front office or coaching staff.  Anyway, who owns the Cleveland Browns? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Jimmy Haslam, Dee Haslam or The Haslams

2.     The 92nd Academy Awards are Sunday night. The film with the most nominations, is this American psychological film based on DC Comics characters,  and stars Joaquin Phoenix. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joker

3.     The IX Indoor Amusement Park is coming back for its 31st year at the end of March.  The IX Center was built in what year?!  1942?  1971?  1982? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1942 

4.     Bruno Mars will star-in and produce a music-driven feature film for Disney. Bruno Mars has SEVEN number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Can you name 3 of them?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uptown Funk, That’s What I Like, Just The Way You Are, Grenade, Locked out of Heaven, When I was Your Man, Nothing On You​

5.     New Movies this weekend include Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. What’s Harley’s real name?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel

