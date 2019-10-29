Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The Cat In The Shrek Series?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 10/29/2019

October 29, 2019
1.     The Popeyes, sold-out, chicken sandwich is returning to restaurants this Sunday which happens to be National Sandwich Day.  Popeye’s battled this national chicken chain on Twitter in recent weeks, claiming their chicken sandwich is better.

 

 

 

 


 
Chick Fil A
 
2.     The reviews are in, and the new shows dropping on Apple+ TV this Friday are good. One of the shows stars Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrel who starred alongside Jim Carrey in what 2003 comedy where Jim gets to play ‘God’?

 

 

 

 

 



Bruce Almighty 
 
3.     It’s National Cat Day.  Let’s play a Round of “Mention this Meow”.  This character joined the Shrek sequel and instantly won legions of fans.  Can you “Mention this Meow”? 

 

 

 

 

 


 
Puss in Boots
 
4.     Have you heard the updated version of the Alphabet song?  It was released on Twitter yesterday, and we played it for you early in the show.  The new version changes the melody so “LMNOP” isn’t lumped together.  How many letters are there in the Alphabet? 

 

 

 

 

 


 
26
 
5.     The Godfather: Part II will air in Greater Cleveland Theaters in November. How many years separated the releases of the original and Part 2? 

 

 

 

 

 

 



2 (Godfather released in 1972, Part II in 1974)

