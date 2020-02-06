Trump Toohey: What Was The Original Shamrock Shake Flavor Profile?

1. The Greenhouse Tavern apparently will close on Valentines Day, possibly before. Andrew Zelman tells us why coming up at 8:15. Greenhouse Tavern is located where? E 4th St? East Bank of the Flats? Tremont?



E 4th St



2. After spotting their logo projected on Terminal Tower and billboards in the area, The Rolling Stones are coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, June 19. The Rolling Stones. Inducted into the hall of fame? Or no?



YES – in 1989



3. Spoiler Alert: Masked Singer was last night. This is a Spoiler Alert. Llama was revealed to be Cleveland’s Own... Drew Carey! On the Drew Carey show that aired from 1995-2004, what was the first name of the outrageously made-up, flamboyantly vulgar, and vindictive nemesis of Drew Carey.



Mimi Bobeck



4. The trailer for Chris Rock’s “Saw” reboot dropped. The new reboot will be called Spiral. WHAT YEAR did the first Saw movie come out? It was either 2002, 2004 or 2006?

Tip: 2004

5. The Shamrock Shake is back and with a new brother: Oreo Shamrock Shake. What was the original flavor profile of the Shamrock Shake when it came out in 1970?

Lemon-lime with vanilla ​