Trump Toohey: Name A Team The 2019 Browns Have Won Against

1. Happy National Chocolate Day! With Halloween later this week, all I need you to do is give me the name of any candy bar that is covered in chocolate.



Lots of Options

2. Felicity Huffman is out of jail. She served only 11 days, even though she was originally sentenced to how many days?

14 Days

3. Browns lost. Bad. But, if they go 7-2 the rest of the way, they clearly have a shot at the Super Bowl! They have two wins this season. Can you name either of the teams that they’ve beaten?

Jets

Ravens

4. Joker came back to #1 at the weekend box office. Which of these is not an antagonist to Batman? Bane, Two-Face or Atlas?

Atlas​

5. Eddie Murphy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week and he mentioned that he will bring back some of his old character on SNL when he hosts in December. In the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, what was the name of the detective played by Eddie Murphy?

Axel Foley