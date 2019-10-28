Trump Toohey: Name A Team The 2019 Browns Have Won Against

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 10/28/2019

October 28, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Happy National Chocolate Day!  With Halloween later this week, all I need you to do is give me the name of any candy bar that is covered in chocolate. 

 

 

 

 


Lots of Options

2.     Felicity Huffman is out of jail. She served only 11 days, even though she was originally sentenced to how many days?

 

 

 

 

 

14 Days

3.     Browns lost.  Bad.  But, if they go 7-2 the rest of the way, they clearly have a shot at the Super Bowl!  They have two wins this season.  Can you name either of the teams that they’ve beaten? 

 

 

 

 

Jets 
Ravens

4.     Joker came back to #1 at the weekend box office. Which of these is not an antagonist to Batman?  Bane, Two-Face or Atlas?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Atlas​

5.     Eddie Murphy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week and he mentioned that he will bring back some of his old character on SNL when he hosts in December.  In the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, what was the name of the detective played by Eddie Murphy? 

 

 

 

 

 

Axel Foley

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Talk Best of Cleveland with Kim From Cleveland Magazine WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cleveland Metropark Zoo Announces Wild Winter Lights WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 18th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris Announces Nominees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 11th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tyler Labine From New Amsterdam Joins The Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes