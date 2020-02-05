Trump Toohey: What 2000 Historical Drama Did Joaquin Phoenix Receive An Oscar Nom For?

1. Macy's says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs within the next 3 years. Which New York City parade has Macy’s sponsored, since 1924? Thanksgiving Day Parade? Christmas Parade? St Patrick’s Day Parade?





Thanksgiving Day Parade



2. Disney's streaming service Disney Plus has gained 26-point-five million subscribers since launching in November. Which one of these shows is NOT on Disney +? Moana? Pete’s Dragon? Handmaid’s Tale?



Handmaid’s Tale



3. Sephora is planning on opening 100 stores this year. What language does the word “Sephora” derive from? French, Greek or Spanish?



Greek, “Zipporah”; wife of Moses



4. Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show, Shakira is announcing that she'll be embarking on a world tour starting in 2021. “Hips Don’t Lie”, released in 2006, was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals”, but did not win. This song, by Nelly Furtado f/Timbaland, was also nominated in that category in the same year, and also did not win.



Promiscuous



5. In a shocking move; The Academy Awards twitter predicted the oscar winners! Among predictions they said Joaquin Phoenix would win. Joaquin was nominated for Best Supporting actor in what 2000 historical drama?



Gladiator