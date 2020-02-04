Trump Toohey: Name Jessica Simpson's 2003 #1 Smash Hit

1. The Super Bowl drew an estimated Star 102-million viewers on Fox. Which two teams played in this year’s Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

2. Are the Rolling Stones coming to Cleveland this summer? Rumors are swirling as The Rolling Stones logo was spotted on the Terminal Tower last night. Who is the lead singer of the Rolling Stones?

Mick Jagger

3. Earth Fare is closing all its locations, including the three in northeast ohio. Let’s a play a round of Verify that Vegetable! This vegetable is very popular for Keto dieters and can replace pasta and rice. It’s in the same family as cabbage, kale and broccoli.

Cauliflower ​

4. Jessica Simpson dishes about her relationship with John Mayer in her new memoir, "Open Book'. In a new interview, she says she went back to him "close to nine times". Jessica Simpson’s third studio album was her most successful. Mostly due to this song, released in 2003 and topped the Mainstream Top 40 chart.

With You

5. Hamilton the musical will be coming to theaters next year! The three Schuyler (Skyler) sisters in the musical are Eliza, Angelica and who?

Peggy