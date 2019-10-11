Trump Toohey: One Direction Finished Third On What Singing Competition?

1. Browns play this weekend - Seattle Seahawks at First Energy Stadium on Sunday. Our starting QB, Baker Mayfield…what is his jersey number?



#6

2. The Addams Family is new in theatres this weekend. To celebrate, our show costume is of the Addams Family. Pictures on Jen and Tim show on star102cleveland.com. In the original Addams Family series, what was the name of the butler that was tall and gloomy and used the catch phrase “You Rang?”

Lurch

3. Drew Barrymore will be getting her own talk show. Drew Barrymore recently starred on this Netflix original series that was cancelled after three seasons.

Santa Clarita Diet

4. Harry Styles is back. The singer dropped his new single "Lights Up" at midnight, along with a steamy new video with a shirtless Harry. Harry is a former member of One Direction who finished 3rd in this singing competition back in 2010.

The X Factor

5. Sesame Street will introduce Karli, a muppet whose mother struggles with opioid addiction. Time to play a round of Say That Sesame Street Character! What is the name of the turquoise Hispanic female monster Muppet who like to play the guitar?

Rosita​