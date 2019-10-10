Trump Toohey: Name ALL FIVE Great Lakes!

1. Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will host his annual shoe toss today at 1 o’clock. It’ll happen at this stadium, where the Indians play their home games.



Progressive Field



2. Arby’s has introduced Meatoberfest. Beer Braised Beef. Beer Cheese ‘n Double Beef. And Beer Cheese Triple Stack for a limited-time. It makes sense as Arby’s always says “We have the _____.



Meats



3. You can know ‘text’ twenty smart buoys in Lake Erie which will inform you status and weather information. Name all FIVE of the Great Lakes.



Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, Superior ​



4. The 'Riverdale' season 4 premiere was last night - and they paid tribute to Luke Perry who passed away earlier this year. Luke Perry played Archie’s dad whose first name was what?



Fred



5. It is official: Rihanna turned down the Super Bowl before Shakira and J. Lo signed up. Rihanna and Shakira have collaborated before on WHAT sultry bop from 2014?



Can’t Remember To Forget You