Trump Toohey: True or False -- Siesta Key Is On The Gulf Side Of Mexico?

1. Tomorrow is February 29th, Leap Day! A leap year happens how often? Every 2 years? Every 4 years? Every 6 years?



Every 4 years

2. The Cleveland Auto Show is going on this weekend. You can check out all types of trucks and cars, such as a Corvette, which is made by who?

Chevy

3. If you’re planning a beach vacation, you may wanna head to Siesta Key in Florida, its being called the best beach in the U.S. True or False: Siesta Key is located on the Gulf side of Florida.

True

4. Lori Loughlin’s defense attorneys has new evidence to prove her innocence. Tell Me That Law Term! This word is a claim, or piece of evidence, that completely vindicates someone based on location information. Can you tell me that law term?

Alibi

5. BOP ALERT! New Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love” song and video out now. The biggest love song on the Billboard Hot 100 is this Lionel Richie duet with the refrain lyric, ‘Oh love, I’ll be a fool for you’

Endless Love ​