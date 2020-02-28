Trump Toohey: True or False -- Siesta Key Is On The Gulf Side Of Mexico?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 2/28/2020

February 28, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Tomorrow is February 29th, Leap Day!  A leap year happens how often?  Every 2 years?  Every 4 years?  Every 6 years? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Every 4 years

2.     The Cleveland Auto Show is going on this weekend.  You can check out all types of trucks and cars, such as a Corvette, which is made by who? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chevy    

3.     If you’re planning a beach vacation, you may wanna head to Siesta Key in Florida, its being called the best beach in the U.S.  True or False:  Siesta Key is located on the Gulf side of Florida. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

True  

4.     Lori Loughlin’s defense attorneys has new evidence to prove her innocence. Tell Me That Law Term! This word is a claim, or piece of evidence, that completely vindicates someone based on location information. Can you tell me that law term? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alibi

5.     BOP ALERT! New Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love” song and video out now. The biggest love song on the Billboard Hot 100 is this Lionel Richie duet with the refrain lyric, ‘Oh love, I’ll be a fool for you’

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Endless Love  ​

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - February 21st 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Share A Vision: The Organization Raising Money to Help Those With Autism Spectrum Take the Trip of a Lifetime. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Signature Health is Offering Free Vaccines for Children. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cupids Undie Run Is This Saturday! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Barry Manilow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes