Trump Toohey: Besides Olive Garden, Can You Name Another Darden Owned Restaurants?

1. I’m starting to think that Toys R’ Us isn’t coming back. For example, The former Toys R Us building in North Olmsted is getting a new tenant - Space Shop Self Storage. What was the name of the giraffe mascot associated with Toys R’ Us?





Geoffery



2. Dunkin’ knows that pretty much everyone loves bacon, so they’re adding a new menu item. That’s literally it, it’s a pouch of straight up bacon and they call it Snackin’ Bacon. In the Dunkin Donuts logo, prior to it changing in 2019, the “Dunkin” is in the color orange, while the “Donuts” was in this color.



Pink



3. Steven Spielberg will not be directing Indiana Jones 5. What subject does Indy teach as a tenured college professor?

Archaeology



4. New movies this weekend include The Invisible Man starring Elizabeth Moss. What author wrote the story The Invisible Man? George Orwell, H.G. Wells, Ray Bradbury



H.G. Wells



5. If you were born on Leap Day, Olive Garden wants to give you 4 free desserts to celebrate missed birthdays. Olive Garden is owned by Darden Restaurants Inc, which also owns 5 other casual dining restaurants chains, along with Olive Garden. Can you name any of the other 5?



Bahama Breeze Yardhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse Seasons 52

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen