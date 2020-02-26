Trump Toohey: What's The Only Lady Gaga Radio Single With The Word "Love" in The Song Title?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 2/26/2020

February 26, 2020
1.     Sounds like the Jonas Brothers are on the verge of releasing another album, at least according to Nick Jonas.  A new record, title and track list is expected in the next few weeks.  Which Jonas Brothers song has the lyric “I’m a Sucker for you…” 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Sucker

2.     New Music Alert!  Justin Timberlake “The Other Side” was released earlier today, and is a track from the new Trolls movie.  It’ll be tough to live up to this JT song, that won a Grammy, reached number one and went four times platinum, and was on the original Trolls soundtrack. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Can’t Stop The Feeling

3.     A Bachelor for seniors is heading to ABC! What’s the average age of a woman competing on The Bachelor? 25, 26 or 27.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26

4.     Tickets for this year’s Rock Hall Induction Ceremony go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 am.  Can you name any of the 6 bands/artists that will be inducted into the Rock Hall this year in the Performer Category? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depeche Mode                             The Doobie Brothers
Whitney Houston                           Nine Inch Nails
The Notorious B.I.G.                       T. Rex

5.     Lady Gaga is releasing a new song called “Stupid Love” this Friday. Gaga’s only had ONE radio single that has the word ‘love’ in its title. What’s that ‘love’ song?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LoveGame ​

