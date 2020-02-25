Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Sheryl Crow's James Bond Theme Song?

1. Today is National Pancake Day and IHOP is treating us to free pancakes. Head in to one of their locations until 7pm today and you can score a free short stack of buttermilk pancake. IHOP is the International House of ______.



Pancakes

2. In case you missed it, Justin Timberlake announced on Instagram that his song, “The Other Side,” will drop tomorrow. We will have it for you on tomorrow’s show. Justin Timberlake former boy band member of which group? N/Sync? Backstreet Boys? 98 Degrees?

N’Sync

3. Happy Fat Tuesday! What does one find in a classic Louisiana-style king cake?

A baby figurine ​

4. David Spade has just announced the dates of a fall tour, and he’ll perform on Aug. 7 at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage. David Spade’s highest grossing movies are mostly due to the Hotel Transylvania franchise in which David voices THIS character.

Griffin

5. Sheryl Crow is coming to Cleveland and we have tickets all week. What was the name of Sheryl Crow’s James Bond theme song?

Tomorrow Never Dies