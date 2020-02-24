Trump Toohey: What Infamous Dog Who Delivered Medical Supplies To Nome, Alaska Resides In Cleveland?

1. Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week begins today. Which one of these restaurants is NOT located in downtown Cleveland? Lola? Morton’s? Parma Tavern?



Parma Tavern

2. Today is the public memorial service and final farewell to Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna. It’ll be held in this major U.S. city which is home to the Lakers, and the Staples Center which is where the service is being held.

Los Angeles

3. The auditions continued on “American Idol.” They rolled though Savannah, Milwaukee, Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Oregon. Can you name the three judges, currently, on American Idol?

Katy Perry

Luke Bryan

Lionel Richie

4. A Friends Reunion is officially happening! Which one of these was NOT a working title for Friends? Six of One, New York Friends, Friends Like Us

New York Friends​

5. Sonic was #1 at the box office with $26 million, Call of The Wild opened with $24.8 million. What’s the name of the famous dog who lead his team through Alaska to deliver a life saving serum to the people of Nome? in 1925? This dog is now at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Balto