Trump Toohey: What's the Real Name of Baby Yoda, "The _____"

February 21, 2020
1.     The movie “Parasite” is going to be shown at over 200 IMAX theatres, and one of them is in Westlake.  Is Westlake located on the east side, or west side, of Cleveland? 

 

 

 

 

 

 


West Side

2.     KFC has a new sandwich - chicken served in between two glazed donuts.  It’ll be available nationwide starting next week.  Large orders of chicken pieces are served in a ____ at KFC?  Hat?  Bucket?  Wheelbarrow? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bucket

3.     Victoria’s Secret is being sold. Victoria’s Secret is named after which Victoria.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Queen Victoria 

4.     Build-A-Bear has unveiled Baby Yoda.  It will arriving this spring and is very cute.  Baby Yoda is officially known is The _____ and a character based on the Disney+ original, "The Mandalorian." 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Child   

5.     CBS All Access is planning to majorly expand their original content.  What one of these shows is NOT a CBS All Access show? Why Women Kill, Dangerous Love, or No Activity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dangerous Love

