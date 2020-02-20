Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The Dog In "Call Of The Wild"

1. The classic video for “Take On Me” has just reached a new milestone. The clip has now been viewed one billion times on YouTube. Who sang that song? A-Ha? Uh-Oh? Oh Ya?



A-Ha

2. Old Fashion Hot Dogs is closing next month - they’ve been in Ohio City for nearly a century. When the hot dogs race at Progressive Field, they introduced a new racer in 2018 to join ketchup, mustard and onion. Who was the new racer?

Bacon

3. Cedar Fair reported record attendance in 2019 - they have 11 amusement parks and 4 water parks - including Kings Island and Cedar Point. Cedar Point has two water rides located at the amusement park, not at the water park. Can you name either of them?

Thunder Canyon

Snake River Falls

4. A Hologram of Whitney Houston is going on world tour. Which one of these is not a Whitney Houston album title? Whitney Houston, Mrs. Houston, Whitney,

Mrs. Houston ​

5. New movies the weekend include the motion picture “Call of The Wild” based off the Jack London novel. What’s the name of the main character in the book who is a St. Bernand-Scotch Collie?

Buck