Trump Toohey: Name 2 of the 4 Original Pop Tart Flavors

1. The Goodyear Blimp is up on Airbnb for three nights this month. What does Goodyear manufacture?



Tires

2. Happy Anniversary! Ten years ago, we all watched Jim and Pam tie the knot on a boat at Niagara Falls on “The Office.” Which actor played the role of Jim Halpert on the show “The Office”?

John Krasinski

3. Have you heard about this? The latest additions to the Pop-Tarts line will be Pretzel Cinnamon Sugar and Pretzel Chocolate, and they’re hitting stores this December. When Pop-Tarts were introduced in 1964, they came out in four flavors. Can you name two of them?

Strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and apple currant

4. Lori Loughlin is facing a significant amount of jail time if she’s convicted in the college admissions scandal. Rumors yesterday mention that she’ll definitely get more time than Felicity Huffman. Which university did Lori, and her husband, allegedly pay $500 thousand dollars for her daughter to attend?

USC – University of Southern California

5. The Playstation 5 is officially coming in 2020. What year did the original Playstation hit the US? 1993, 1995, 1998?

1995