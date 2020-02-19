Trump Toohey: In WHAT YEAR Was Pluto Declared ‘No Longer A Planet'?

1. LeBron James is releasing his first children’s book. It’s a picture book titled "I Promise." It is scheduled for release on Aug. 11. The “I Promise” school is located in which city in northeast Ohio?



Akron or THE AK

2. The Foo Fighters are going on tour and they’re coming to Cleveland. May 18th. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Foo Fighters lead singer is this man, also known as the former drummer of the band Nirvana.

Dave Grohl

3. The Brit Awards were last night. The most awarded BRIT artist is this former member of Take That turned solo artist.

Robbie Williams

4. Before he could complete his first season coaching in the NBA, the Cavaliers have parted ways with head coach John Beilein. Can you give me the name of any of the four previous head coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to John Beilein?

Larry Drew, Tyronn Lue, David Blatt, Mike Brown

5. SpaceX is giving four people the chance of a lifetime to go into space. In WHAT YEAR was Pluto declared ‘no longer a planet’? Either in 2004, 2006 or 2008?

2006