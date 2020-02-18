Trump Toohey: Name The Two Headlining Acts That Held Concerts At First Energy Stadium Back in 2018

1. In sad and horrible news, “The Price is Right" will not be taping this week after the murder of Drew Carey's former fiancee. Who was the former host of “The Price is Right” that hosted the show from 1972-2007.



Bob Barker

2. We are heading into a bad time of the year for your mouth. Peep season. Peeps cereal. Peep candies. Peeps coffee creamer. Peeps jelly beans and more. Prior to 1995, Peeps were only being produced in 3 traditional colors. Can you name two of them?

yellow, pink and white

3. The Bachelor is now down to the final 3 contestants. So exciting! Anyway, what is the Bachelor’s first name?

Peter

4. Sonic the Hedgehog was number 1 at the weekend box office with 58 million, Birds of Prey was number 2 with another $17 million. Let’s play a round of Pick That Bird of Prey! This scavenger is known to fly in circles. You’d spot this bird in The Jungle Book and Horton Hears A Who!

Vulture

5. There are no more public ticket sales for Justin Bieber’s First Energy Stadium show. There were TWO concerts at First Energy Stadium in 2018. Can you name both concert headliners?

Taylor Swift, Beyonce/Jay Z