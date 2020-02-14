Trump Toohey: Valentine's Day Question Special!

1. Happy Valentine’s Day! All I want you to do is give your Valentine a shout out.



Tim Richards

2. Will your Valentine’s Day include steak? A medium rare steak is cooked at what Farenheight temperature? 130, 145 or 170?

145 (130 - rare, 170 - well done)

3. Can you give me the title of this “love” songs that contains THIS lyric?

Bittersweet memories

That is all I'm taking with me

So, goodbye

Please, don't cry

Whitney Houston “I Will Always Love You”

4. Cupid’s arrows are in the air today. Cupid is the Roman god of love. Who is Cupid’s Greek god counterpart? Eros, Aphrodite or Apollo?

Eros

5. Maybe you’re going to give flowers today? Let’s play a round of Find That Flower! This flower is trumpet-shaped with a slender stem. It’s used in perfume and symbolizes devotion. Can you find that flower?

Lily