Trump Toohey: Valentine's Day Question Special!

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 2/14/2020

February 14, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.     Happy Valentine’s Day!  All I want you to do is give your Valentine a shout out. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Tim Richards

2.     Will your Valentine’s Day include steak? A medium rare steak is cooked at what Farenheight temperature? 130, 145 or 170?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

145 (130 - rare, 170 - well done) 

3.     Can you give me the title of this “love” songs that contains THIS lyric? 
Bittersweet memories
That is all I'm taking with me
So, goodbye
Please, don't cry

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whitney Houston “I Will Always Love You”

4.     Cupid’s arrows are in the air today. Cupid is the Roman god of love. Who is Cupid’s Greek god counterpart? Eros, Aphrodite or Apollo?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eros

5.     Maybe you’re going to give flowers today? Let’s play a round of Find That Flower! This flower is trumpet-shaped with a slender stem. It’s used in perfume and symbolizes devotion. Can you find that flower? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lily 

