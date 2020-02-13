Trump Toohey: Fill In The Blank: "Honey, I Blew Up the ______."

1. He’s baaaaaccck. Cleveland Brown, Myles Garrett, has been reinstated. Myles Garrett: Offense? Or Defense?

Defense

2. Rick Moranis is reportedly coming back to the big screen with a sequel in the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" series. It will be the fourth film in the series. The second film in the series, released in 1992, was entitled "Honey, I Blew Up the ___"

Kid

3. It appears congratulations may be in order for Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner. According to several online reports, the couple is expecting their first child. Sophie’s character on Game of Thrones, Sansa, was from which house? Stark? Greyjoy? Or Targayen?

Stark

4. It’s the 80th Anniversary for cartoon legends Tom and Jerry. What was Tom and Jerry’s original names? Luke and Larry, Jasper and Jinx or Chester and Clarence?

Jasper and Jinx (tip)

5. Gerber is looking for a new baby! What’s the name of the original Gerber baby?

Ann Turner Cook