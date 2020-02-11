Trump Toohey: Name Either The Easy or Intermediate Trail Difficulty Ratings

February 11, 2020
1.     There will be a free Valentine’s Day fireworks show at Public Square.  And if you want to skate, The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink will be open from 4-10 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.  Public Square is located where?  Downtown Cleveland?  Parma?  Canada? 

 

 

 

 

 


Downtown Cleveland

2.     Kent State University announced details of the programs that are scheduled for the 50th Commemoration of the May 4, 1970 shootings at Kent State, including a speaking forum with actress Jane Fonda.  Jane Fonda, along with Lily Tomlin, star in this Netflix Original Series that I believe only Producer Matt watched. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Grace and Frankie

3.     Just when we were hoping that Brad and Jen would get back together, they apparently did not interact during the Oscars after party even though they were both there.  Brad Pitt just won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for this film. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

4.     Mark Ruffalo has been eyed for a main role in HBO’s Parasite spin off series. Mark Ruffalo plays what Marvel superhero? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Hulk

5.     Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to Cleveland. A black diamond is the advanced ski trail difficulty rating. Can you name either the easiest or intermediate trail difficulty rating? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Green Circle (easy), Blue Square (Intermediate) ​

