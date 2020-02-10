Trump Toohey: What Falcon Roosts On Key Tower?

1. Sad news over the weekend as former Browns mascot, Swagger, passed away on Friday. Our buddy Swagger was a 145- full grown ____. Poodle? Chihuahua? Bullmastiff?



Bullmastiff

2. The Cavs looked great last night during their biggest loss at home, ever. They lost 133-92 to the Clippers that are from this city.

L.A.

3. Justin Bieber was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” where he performed two tracks from his upcoming album “Changes”. What was the first song released on his last album “Purpose” in 2015? Hint: The name of the song was a question, and the song was about Selena Gomez.

“What Do You Mean?”

4. The Oscars were last night, winners up at star102cleveland.com. Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar. Brad was nominated for his acting three times prior to last night. Can you name one of those movies?

12 Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Moneyball​

5. Birds of Prey topped the box office with $33 million. Let’s play a round of Pick That Bird of Prey! This falcon species is notorious for roosting on Key Tower. It’s also the fastest creature on earth. Can you pick that Bird of Prey?

Peregrine Falcon