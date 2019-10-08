Trump Toohey: 900th Win Question Set!

1. Steve Perry fans can expect more new music before the end of the year. He shared on Twitter. “More to come incl Xmas music this yr…”. Steve Perry used to be the frontman for this legendary band, that has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.





Journey

2. Your Cleveland Browns got smacked around by the 49ers yesterday 31-3 which brings their record to 2-3. Can you name either of the two teams that the Browns defeated this season?

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

3. Nick Jonas will officially be joining The Voice. Adam Levine left the latest season and was replaced by who?

Gwen Stefani​

4. To cut down on ‘creepers’, Instagram is removing the ‘following’ tab. Which one of these is NOT an instagram filter? Amaro, Hefe (heff-ay) or Ginseng?

Ginseng (there is a Gingham filter)

5. Alex Trebek’s days at the host of “Jeopardy!” may be numbered. He said that the effects of his cancer treatments are affecting his ability to do his job. What was the name of the children’s television game show, adapted from the quiz show Jeopardy, that first aired on the Game Show Network throughout the 1998–99 season, and then on Discovery Kids through late 2004.

Jep!