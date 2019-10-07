Trump Toohey: How Many People Compete In "The Hunger Games"?

1. The McDonalds McRib is back today. I repeat, the McRib is back today. The McRib is basically made from this type of meat. Pork? Beef? Or who knows?





Pork



2. Your Cleveland Browns play Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers later on tonight. Can you name any Wide Receiver on the Browns?





Jarvis Landry

Odell Beckham

Rashard Higgins

Antonio Calloway





3. Cedar Fair, the owner of Cedar Point, has turned down a $4 billion offer from Six Flags. Which Cedar Point ride is the second oldest in the park behind Blue Streak? Gemini, Cedar Creek Mine Ride, Corkscrew?





Cedar Creek Mine Ride (1969), Corkscrew (1976), Gemini (1978)





4. Big news for Walking Dead fans as the show has been renewed for an 11th season, and Lauren Cohan is returning to play this character which hasn’t been around since season 9.





Maggie Greene



5. The Hunger Games is getting a prequel novel that will come out next year. In “The Hunger Games”, how many people compete in the event?





24 people