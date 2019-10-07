Trump Toohey: How Many People Compete In "The Hunger Games"?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 10/7/2019

October 7, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     The McDonalds McRib is back today.  I repeat, the McRib is back today.  The McRib is basically made from this type of meat.  Pork?  Beef?  Or who knows? 
 

 

 

 

 

 


Pork
 
2.     Your Cleveland Browns play Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers later on tonight.  Can you name any Wide Receiver on the Browns?
 

 

 

 

 

 


Jarvis Landry 
Odell Beckham 
Rashard Higgins 
Antonio Calloway
 


3.     Cedar Fair, the owner of Cedar Point, has turned down a $4 billion offer from Six Flags. Which Cedar Point ride is the second oldest in the park behind Blue Streak? Gemini, Cedar Creek Mine Ride, Corkscrew?

 

 

 

 

 


 
Cedar Creek Mine Ride (1969), Corkscrew (1976), Gemini (1978) 
 


4.     Big news for Walking Dead fans as the show has been renewed for an 11th season, and Lauren Cohan is returning to play this character which hasn’t been around since season 9. 
 

 

 

 

 

 


Maggie Greene
 
5.     The Hunger Games is getting a prequel novel that will come out next year. In “The Hunger Games”, how many people compete in the event?
 

 

 

 

 

 


24 people

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 4th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Reality Steve Gives Scoop On The Bachelor in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman September 27th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cheers to Camp Cheerful Fundraiser! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Dish With Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To Masterchef Junior Contestant Matthew Ahead of Masterchef Junior Live! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes