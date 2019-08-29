Trump Timmay: Would A Hypothetical Victory Fridge Have Opened In The 2016 Browns Season?

1) Meijer announces a 2020 construction date for their NEW Seven Hills SUPERCENTER which will open in 2021. Which of these suburbs did NOT get a Meijer: Avon, Elyria or Stow?

Elyria

2) Dairy Queen has new flavors for the fall including Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Harvest Pie Blizzard. What’s the name of the DQ classic ice cream bar that features soft serve and a delicious coating of either chocolate, cherry or butterscotch? The Dilly Bar, Misty Slush or a Buster Bar?

Dilly Bar

3) Bud Light is hosting a two-day pop-up shop in Ohio City to sell their Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges! When Victory Fridges debuted, they were only to be opened when the Browns won a game. Would a hypothetical Victory Fridge have opened in the entire 2016 season?

Yes, we went 1-15 in 2016.

4) The Cavs released a ‘Classic’ edition of their jersey for the new season. It’s a nod to the black, orange and powder blue uniform that debuted in 1994. Which of these shows also debuted in 1994? Frasier, ER or The Drew Carey Show?

ER (1994) // Fraiser (1993), The Drew Carey Show (1995)

5) The trailer for ‘The Laundromat’ dropped; it stars Gary Oldman and Meryl Streep and comes to Netflix on October 18th. This will be the first film Meryl Streep has been in since which musical fantasy sequel film from 2018?

Mary Poppins Returns