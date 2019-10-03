Trump Timmay: What Are The Two Gangs In "West Side Story"?
Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers!
October 3, 2019
- Save the date: Aldi’s advent calendars are coming November 6th. Advent is the season of preparation before what holiday which we LOVE here at Star 102?
Christmas!
- Food Network star I-NAH GAR-TEN is working on a memoir. What show does Ina Garten host? Barefoot Contessa, Iron Chef or Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?
Barefoot Contessa
- Jurassic World Live Tour begins tonight at The Rocket! What author wrote the book Jurassic Park? Stephen King, Michael Crichton or Dean Kootz?
Michael Crichton
- Production has completed on Stephen Spielburg’s movie adaption of the West Side Story. What are the names of the two gangs in West Side Story?
The Jets and the Sharks
- The Joker is predicted to open with 80 million plus this weekend. Prior to WA-KEEN Phoenix, which actor last played the Joker back in 2016?
Jared Leto - Suicide Squad