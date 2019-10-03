Trump Timmay: What Are The Two Gangs In "West Side Story"?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers!

October 3, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
  1. Save the date: Aldi’s advent calendars are coming November 6th. Advent is the season of preparation before what holiday which we LOVE here at Star 102?

 

 

 

 

 

Christmas! 

  1. Food Network star I-NAH GAR-TEN is working on a memoir. What show does Ina Garten host? Barefoot Contessa, Iron Chef or Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?

 

 

 

 

 

Barefoot Contessa

  1. Jurassic World Live Tour begins tonight at The Rocket! What author wrote the book Jurassic Park? Stephen King, Michael Crichton or Dean Kootz?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Crichton

  1. Production has completed on Stephen Spielburg’s movie adaption of the West Side Story. What are the names of the two gangs in West Side Story?

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Jets and the Sharks

  1. The Joker is predicted to open with 80 million plus this weekend. Prior to WA-KEEN Phoenix, which actor last played the Joker back in 2016?

 

 

 

 

 

Jared Leto - Suicide Squad​

Tags: 
trump toohey
trump timmay

Recent Podcast Audio
Reality Steve Gives Scoop On The Bachelor in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman September 27th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cheers to Camp Cheerful Fundraiser! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Dish With Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To Masterchef Junior Contestant Matthew Ahead of Masterchef Junior Live! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zeldman - September 12th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes