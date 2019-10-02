Trump Timmay: What Athlete Did Margot Robbie Play?

1) Liam Neeson was spotted filming at Charlie’s Dog House Diner on Brook Park Road. Name a condiment you might put on a hot dog.

Ketchup, Mustard, etc.

2) Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay’s Netflix Original movie ‘6 Underground’ will drop on December 13th. Earlier this year Ryan Reynolds voiced what cute little yellow pokemon?

Pikachu

3) The Bachelor will be filming in Downtown Cleveland today through Friday. Which one of these shows is NOT a spinoff of The Bachelor? The Bachelor Winter Games, Bachelor In Paradise: After Paradise or The Bachelor Summer Session?

The Bachelor Summer Session

4) Another episode of The Masked Singer is on tonight. Can you name one of the two celebrities or their costumes who was kicked off last week?

Ice Cream - Ninja, Egg - Johnny Weir

5) The trailer for DC Comic’s Birds of Prey debuted starring Margot Robbie. Margot was nominated in 2018 for the Best Actress Oscar for playing what former Olympic athlete?

Tonya Harding