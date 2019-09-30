Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the Kid Who Runs Paw Patrol?

1. Here we go Brownies, Here we go… Browns won yesterday 40-25 by defeating this team.



Baltimore Ravens

2. Fans have spoken and thanks to them, a new Lego set is coming. “Sesame Street” is finally getting the Lego treatment after the set idea got about 10,000 votes at Lego Ideas. They haven’t shared when, exactly, they will be released. Which Sesame Street character is a 3½-year-old red monster with a distinctive cheerful voice and a contagious giggle?

Elmo

3. “Saturday Night Live” returned for its 45 season this past Saturday night. Can you name either the host, or the musical guest from last Saturday’s show?

Woody Harrelson

Billie Eilish

4. Target will be doing a Halloween event with Paw Patrol. What is the name of the ten year old human boy who leads the Paw Patrol?

Ryder

5. Abdominable went #1 at the weekend box office while Meryl Streep’s Netflix original movie ‘The Laundromat’ opened in limited theaters. What Netflix original movie was nominated this year for Best Picture at the Oscars?

Roma