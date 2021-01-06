Trump Toohey: Where Is The Last Blockbuster Video Located?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 1/6/2021

January 6, 2021
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
trump toohey logo purple logo
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.  Clay Matthews Jr.  Did he play offense?  Or defense? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Defense
2.     The 2021 Grammys have been postponed from their scheduled date on Jan. 31 over concerns due to COVID-19, and the ceremony has been rescheduled to March 14.  Trevor Noah was supposed to host the show.  Trevor took over “The Daily Show” hosting duties from this actor/comedian back in 2015. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jon Stewart
3.     Dr Dre is currently being treated in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm.  At this point, the 55-year-old is described as "stable" and "lucid."  Dr Dre produced Snopp Dogg’s debut album which featured which song with these lyrics:
Sippin' on gin and juice, laid back
With my mind on my money
And my money on my mind

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gin and Juice
4.     Lindsay Buckingham sold his publishing rights including his Fleetwood Mac hits. What YEAR did Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors album drop? 1975, 1976 or 1977?
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1977
 
5.     Northern-Ohio based Family Video will close all of its stores. Where is the last remaining Blockbuster Video located? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bend, Oregon 

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
PODCAST: Star 102.1 VS. Pittsburgh's Bubba Show, What Should The Browns vs. Steelers Bet Be? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Joe Toohey Talks Cleveland Magazine Cover WDOKFM: On-Demand
MetroHealth Nurse Beth Talks About How She Got Her Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Hoyen from UH Rainbow Answers Our Vaccine Questions WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes