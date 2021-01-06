Trump Toohey: Where Is The Last Blockbuster Video Located?

1. Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Clay Matthews Jr. Did he play offense? Or defense?



Defense

2. The 2021 Grammys have been postponed from their scheduled date on Jan. 31 over concerns due to COVID-19, and the ceremony has been rescheduled to March 14. Trevor Noah was supposed to host the show. Trevor took over “The Daily Show” hosting duties from this actor/comedian back in 2015.

Jon Stewart

3. Dr Dre is currently being treated in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm. At this point, the 55-year-old is described as "stable" and "lucid." Dr Dre produced Snopp Dogg’s debut album which featured which song with these lyrics:

Sippin' on gin and juice, laid back

With my mind on my money

And my money on my mind

Gin and Juice

4. Lindsay Buckingham sold his publishing rights including his Fleetwood Mac hits. What YEAR did Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors album drop? 1975, 1976 or 1977?



1977



5. Northern-Ohio based Family Video will close all of its stores. Where is the last remaining Blockbuster Video located?



Bend, Oregon