Trump Toohey: Austin Corbett - Cleveland Brown or Boy Band Member?

1. Tomorrow Rocket Mortgage Field House will celebrate the completion of the two-year transformation project – the Grand Opening event is at 10:00 a.m. followed by a free open house that will go until 7:00 p.m. This is the second time that our downtown arena has changed names. Can you name the other two former names of the Rocket Mortgage Field House?



The Gund Arena

The Q Arena (Quicken Loans Arena)



2. Shakira and J. Lo will headline the 2020 Super Bowl. Which of the two sang ‘She Wolf’ and which of the two sang ‘Get Right’?



Shakira — She Wolf

J. Lo - Get Right



3. Your Cleveland Browns play this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Austin Corbett: Brown? Or Boy Band?

Cleveland Brown

4. This Sunday is National Coffee Day. Let’s play a round of Pick that Percolation. This beverage is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk. Variations of the drink involve the use of cream instead of milk, and is typically smaller in volume than a latte, with a thicker layer of microfoam. Can you Pick that Percolation?

Cappuccino

5. New movies this weekend include Dreamworks Animation’s Abominable. What’s the name of the Abominable Snow Monster in the 1964 iconic film Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Bumble