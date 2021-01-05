Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Tanya Roberts' Character From The James Bond Movie: "A View To A Kill"

1. A new movie about the Rubik's Cube is being made- it was invented in 1974 and made into a toy in 1980. Name any color of one side of the original Rubik’s Cube.



white, red, blue, orange, green, and yellow

2. McDonalds will introduce their new chicken sandwich on February 24th. What is the official name for the playgrounds that you might find in a suburban McDonalds?

PlayPlace

3. A new funfetti brownie mix with oreos is coming out. What brand created Funfetti?

Pillsbury​

4. A possible new couple alert: Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were seen holding hands and sources say they’re been dating for a few weeks. Olivia has two children with this Actor/Producer/Comedian.

Jason Sudeikis

5. In a bizarre twist yesterday, it turns out that Tanya Roberts IS alive, but no official word on her condition after she collapsed at her home. What was the name of Tanya’s character in the James Bond film: A View to a Kill?

Stacey Sutton