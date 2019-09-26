Trump Toohey: How Many Seasons Did Breaking Bad Have?

1. Polar Express is coming back to the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad and tickets go on sale next Wednesday at 10 am. The Polar Express is a train ride to which pole? North? Or South?



North

2. Samuel L. Jackson will be the first celebrity voice mimicked by Alexa. For the low, low price of 99 cents, Samuel will tell you jokes, share info about the weather, set timers, and be your all-around digital bestie. Samuel L Jackson was nominated for, but did not win, an Academy Award for “Best Supporting Actor” for this 1994 film.

Pulp Fiction

3. Netflix released the official trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which drops on October 11th. How many seasons did Breaking Bad have?

5​

4. Yes! The Masked Singer premiered last night! Don’t worry, no spoiler alert here. Can you name two of the four celebrity judges on the show “The Masked Singer”?

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger

5. Mario Kart is now on the Apple and Android app stores. Time to play a round of Mention That Mario Character! This princess has brown hair and an orange and yellow dress. Can you Mention That Mario Character?

Princess Daisy