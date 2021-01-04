Trump Toohey: Who Wrote "The Great Gatsby?"

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 1/4/2021

January 4, 2021
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey Logo Red

Trump Toohey Logo Red

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.    The Cleveland Browns are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2002!  Name any current Cleveland Brown. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Lots of options    

2.    Dunkin’ has a new coffee - this one, the Extra Charged Coffee that has a green coffee extract that provides 20 percent more caffeine.  Dunkin’s rewards program is called what?  DD perks?  DD points?  DD stars? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DD Perks   

3.    Alex Trebek’s final five Jeopardy episodes to air this week. On a regular jeopardy board, how much is up for grabs? $18,000, $20,000 or $22,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,000

4.    The Great Gatsby entered the public domain and people are clamoring for a Muppets version. What author wrote the Great Gatsby?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

F. Scott Fitzgerald​

5.     “Wonder Woman 1984” took the top spot of the New Year’s box holiday box office.  What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name?  Diana Prince?  Marsha Mayor?  Diane Wonder? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diana Prince

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
MetroHealth Nurse Beth Talks About How She Got Her Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Hoyen from UH Rainbow Answers Our Vaccine Questions WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes