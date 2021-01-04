Trump Toohey: Who Wrote "The Great Gatsby?"

1. The Cleveland Browns are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2002! Name any current Cleveland Brown.



Lots of options

2. Dunkin’ has a new coffee - this one, the Extra Charged Coffee that has a green coffee extract that provides 20 percent more caffeine. Dunkin’s rewards program is called what? DD perks? DD points? DD stars?

DD Perks

3. Alex Trebek’s final five Jeopardy episodes to air this week. On a regular jeopardy board, how much is up for grabs? $18,000, $20,000 or $22,000

18,000

4. The Great Gatsby entered the public domain and people are clamoring for a Muppets version. What author wrote the Great Gatsby?

F. Scott Fitzgerald​

5. “Wonder Woman 1984” took the top spot of the New Year’s box holiday box office. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? Diana Prince? Marsha Mayor? Diane Wonder?

Diana Prince